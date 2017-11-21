No. 14 Washington St brings improved defence into Apple Cup

The combination of the two "gives you a fastball/change-up quality," Leach said.

Mata'afa has been a revelation this season. He leads the Pac-12 with 21.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

The junior from Lahaina, Hawaii, was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week for his performance at Utah, where he recorded five tackles for loss, including three sacks, plus one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"Hercules Mata'afa is probably the best in the league," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game.

Other Washington State defensive players are fans of Mata'afa's play.

"He's a beast, man," linebacker Justus Rogers said.

"He makes this whole defence a lot better," safety Robert Taylor added.

Of course, Washington (9-2, 6-2) remains pretty stout on defence itself.

The Huskies rank No. 4 in total defence (271.3 yards per game). They give up just 168.4 passing yards per game.

But Washington hasn't faced a passing offence quite like the Cougars' Air Raid this season, Leach said.

"Schematically, the teams they've played haven't thrown it a lot this year," said Leach, whose offence is No. 3 nationally and averages 375.3 yards per game, "They hadn't played a lot of teams that are real determined to throw it a lot."

Utah's 293 passing yards were the most Washington has given up this season.

Washington is a nine-point favourite to win the Apple Cup in Seattle. If Washington State wins, the Cougars advance to the conference title game against Pac-12 South winner Southern California. A Washington win would send Stanford to the title game.

POLL BUSTERS: The Cougars have a chance to finish the regular season unbeaten against Top 25 opponents. Washington State has beaten No. 11 Southern California, No. 20 Stanford and No. 25 Boise State this season.

TURKEY AND TEN-PINS: Washington State will hold a traditional Thanksgiving feast at a bowling alley in Pullman. As is their custom, the Cougars will go bowling Thursday then board a charter flight for Seattle the next day. "If you want to see some of the finest bowlers on earth, go to Zeppoz on Thursday," Leach said. "You'll see some big old people thundering down the bowling alley tossing balls."

____

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press