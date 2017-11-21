Alize Johnson's bucket gives Missouri State 69-65 win

ESTERO, Fla. — Alize Johnson drove and scored with 11 seconds left to give Missouri State a 69-65 victory over Manhattan on Tuesday in the consolation semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

After Johnson's basket, Ryan Kreklow made a steal and sank two free throws for the final score.

Johnson shot 5 of 10 from the field and made all seven of his free throws in leading the Bears (2-2) with 17 points. Obediah Church and J.T. Miller added 12 points each. The Bears (3-2) were only 1 of 11 from 3-point range but 20 of 25 from the free-throw line.

Aaron Walker Jr. and Rich Williams each scored 15 points for the Jaspers (2-2).