Besiktas draws with Porto to reach Champions League last 16

ISTANBUL — Besiktas came from behind to clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 by drawing with visiting Porto 1-1 on Tuesday.

Porto defender Felipe stunned the boisterous home fans when he scored inside the first half hour, but his Brazilian compatriot Talisca equalized before the break when Cenk Tosun lifted the ball over Felipe and eluded three defenders to set him up for an easy finish.

Ryan Babel went closest earlier on for Besiktas, forcing a save from Jose Sa, who was still preferred to Iker Casillas in the Porto goal. Babel also hit the crossbar in the second half as the home side pushed harder for the winner.

Besiktas won 3-1 in the reverse fixture in Portugal on Sept. 13.