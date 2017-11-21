Maryland LB Carter ends stellar career Saturday vs Penn St

As one of the team captains, Carter is an unquestioned leader in the locker room.

"He tries to bring everybody together," senior defensive tackle Kingsley Opara said. "It's all about the team; it's never about him."

When Durkin arrived, the first-time head coach immediately identified Carter as a player who could serve as the model of he expected from the team.

"He's bought into what we're doing as a program," Durkin said. "When you're trying to get a whole team to head into a direction and fit a certain mould of competitiveness, of work ethic, of trust, of accountability, he's the example of that."

Opara will also be playing his final game Saturday. When he reflects upon his career at Maryland, he will remember Carter fondly.

"You know what you're going to get from Jermaine Carter," Opara said. "He's a consistent player. He's a workaholic. You can't stop him. I love him for that."

During Carter's four-year run at Maryland, the team has compiled a 20-29 record and lost both its bowl games. Not exactly memorable stuff, but that's not what Carter will take out of his stay in College Park.

"College set me up for life," Carter said. "Of course, you wish we could have won more bowl games. But I've enjoyed the whole experience of college."

The man who grew up with the nickname Pee-Wee — foisted upon him by his big brother at birth — will leave a huge impression at Maryland.

"He'll definitely be a guy we'll miss around here," Durkin said. "Although he hasn't had as many wins as he would have wanted, he's had a tremendous career here. He plays championship-level football every week."

