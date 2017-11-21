Is J.T. Barrett the best QB to ever play at Ohio State?

Maybe because he was sitting out with a broken ankle when the Buckeyes won the national championship in 2014. Or maybe because he hasn't managed to be quite as good as that first year. Or maybe because he's been there so long. Barrett is a four-year starter in a sport where the brightest stars rarely stick around.

He acknowledged as much during spring practice this year, saying he understood the fascination over newcomer Tate Martell, a flashy freshman quarterback popular on social media.

"We live in an era," Barrett said, "when everybody wants something new and something fresh."

Barrett, from Wichita Falls, Texas, was barely on Meyer's radar coming out of high school. Nobody from Ohio State had even seen him play in person before he committed.

After redshirting a year, Barrett began 2014 camp as the backup to Braxton Miller, who had been the Big Ten Player of the Year. But a shoulder injury to Miller thrust Barrett into the starting role and stardom. He went 11-1 as the starting quarterback, compiling a school-record 3,772 total yards before getting hurt.

Barrett broke his right ankle in the fourth quarter of the final regular season game against Michigan. He was on the sideline in a cast as his rifle-armed backup, Cardale Jones, stepped in for three games and led Ohio State to a title.

Jones won the starting job before the 2015 season but Barrett eventually was reinstalled, missing a game on suspension after being arrested for drunken driving. Barrett was better in 2016, but passing problems swallowed the Buckeyes in the playoffs against Clemson. Fans started chattering about giving one of the backups a chance to QB in 2017.

That talk continued when the Buckeyes lost to Oklahoma, then were surprisingly blown out at Iowa Nov. 4. Barrett was terrible in both games.

Now the door to the playoffs has been cracked open a bit again, and Meyer will count on Barrett to beat Michigan and then take down No. 5 Wisconsin next week in the Big Ten Championship. If those things happen, there is a slight chance the Buckeyes could end up back in the playoffs.

"Everybody's path is a little different," Barrett said. "There are things along the way I didn't expect, (but) God knew what was happening. And I think those things positive or negative, I was able to grow from them. And I think at the end of the day, I'm a better person for things I went through."

Barrett hesitates to talk about his legacy. Maybe there will be time to think about that when it's all over. But the story is still being written.

"I think I've done some good things here," he said. "Who knows?"

