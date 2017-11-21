Cousins says he was ejected for using big-man fundamentals

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans centre DeMarcus Cousins says he was protecting a rebound the way all big men are taught when he was ejected for a flagrant foul during a game against Oklahoma City.

Cousins was called for a flagrant-two foul when he raised his right elbow near Thunder guard Russell Westbrook's head during the third quarter of the Pelicans' 114-107 victory Monday night.

Cousins, who did not speak about the play until after Tuesday's practice, says Westbrook "did a good job of selling" the foul in the way he fell to the floor.

Cousins says he has been instructed since youth basketball that front-court players should keep their elbows "high and out" to protect rebounds.