Redskins C Spencer Long on IR; 3rd-stringer could start

ASHBURN, Va. — Add starting centre Spencer Long to the ever-growing list of Washington Redskins done for the season because they're hurt.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced Tuesday that Long needs surgery on a quadriceps tendon and will be headed to injured reserve.

Backup Chase Rouiller had a cast on his right hand and was wearing that arm in a sling in the locker room, and while Gruden did not rule him out for Thursday night's game against the New York Giants, third-stringer Tony Bergstrom would be next in line. Bergstrom has started five NFL games since entering the league in 2012.

Long hasn't started since Week 7 and since then has only played briefly in Week 10. He joins running back Chris Thompson and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor in going on IR this week.