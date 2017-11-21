Delph has double-double in FAU's 77-67 win over NIU

ESTERO, Fla. — Ronald Delph scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Florida Atlantic used a late scoring burst to beat Northern Illinois 77-67 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Delph posted his second straight double-double while Anthony Adger scored 15 points with five assists, Gerdarius Troutman made 4 of 6 3-point tries and scored 14 points, and Justin Massey added 13 points for the Owls (2-2), who shot 47.5 per cent and made 7 of 13 from the arc.

Neither team led by double figures until Massey scored seven points in a 14-4 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Troutman, that gave the Owls a 74-64 lead with 1 1/2 minutes left.

Eugene German scored 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting for the Huskies (2-2) while Levi Bradley added 13 points. The Huskies shot only 37.5 per cent and made just 1 of 11 3-point attempts.