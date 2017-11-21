No. 6 Wichita State beats Marquette 80-66 in Maui semis

The reward for both teams: An early wake-up call (8:30 a.m. local) to play in the semifinals.

Neither team seemed, trading 3-pointers, floaters and drives to the basket while hitting a combined 11 of 16 shots.

Howard picked up where he left off in the first round, scoring 17 points in the first half. Rowsey had an outstanding four-point play, getting Samajae Haynes-Jones to bite on an up-fake, contorting his body after drawing contact, then making the shot — with his left hand.

Wichita State spread it around while hitting 16 of 30 shots, taking a 41-36 lead into the second half.

The offensive show continued in the second half, with Rowsey scoring seven quick points. Then the Shockers clamped down on the Golden Eagles, contesting those long 3-pointers by Rowsey and Howard, challenging everything at the rim. Wichita State held Marquette scoreless for nearly six minutes, building a 58-48 lead with a 7-0 run.

Marquette made a short run, but Frankamp hit a pair of 3-pointers and the Shockers held off the Golden Eagles the rest of the way.

"They're a team that's going to have an outstanding season and is capable of winning a national championship with their talent and their experience and their coaching," Wojciechowski said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wichita State flexed its defensive muscles in the second half and was good offensively all game to reach its first Maui title game. The Shockers did it without forward Markis McDuffie (foot), their top scorer and rebounder from a year ago. Marquette showed in the first half it can play with one of the top teams in the country.

KELLY'S BLOCKS

Kelly's two blocks were a spectacular display. He came when he tracked down Marquette's Sacar Anim to block his layup from behind, then sprang to his feet and blocked Anim's putback.

"That's my favourite play of the year thus far," Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. "That was a tremendous play."

UP NEXT

Wichita State faces the winner between No. 13 Notre Dame and LSU in Wednesday's title game.

Marquette plays the Notre Dame-LSU loser in the third-place game Wednesday.

