Silverman's hard work paying off on PGA Tour

Silverman said his next big goal is to represent Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

To do it, he'll have to jump approximately another 100 spots in the World Golf Ranking to either match or pass Adam Hadwin, currently Canada's highest-ranked male golfer at No. 55.

"It's a long-term goal but there are a lot of little things to do in order to get there, like become a top-two player in Canada," Silverman said. "Hopefully I can win one or two tournaments before 2019. Those things are in my head as a way to get to my ultimate goal."

Silverman's path to the PGA Tour was non-traditional, as he didn't play golf seriously until he was 16. He was a high-level hockey player before, and he didn't play on Golf Canada’s National Team like PGA Tour winners Mac Hughes and Hadwin.

But he knew what he wanted to do with his life, and said he put in lots of hard work to get where he is today.

"I didn't have a Plan B," he said.

Although Silverman called his ride to the PGA Tour "improbable," Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum told The Canadian Press watching Silverman’s progress has been inspiring.

"His journey to the PGA Tour exemplifies resilience and dedication and he should be extremely proud to have earned his place alongside the world's best golfers," Applebaum said. "It has been exciting to see that strong play carry over to his first few PGA Tour starts and no doubt Ben has positioned himself for success going forward."

Up next for Silverman will be captaining the Mackenzie Tour–PGA Tour Canada team at the beginning of December at the second annual Aruba Cup competition — which pits the top 10 golfers from the Mackenzie Tour against the top 10 golfers from PGA Tour Latinoamerica — before hanging up the clubs for the holiday season.

His first tournament back in action on the PGA Tour will be the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jan. 11-14.

By Adam Stanley, The Canadian Press