Leipzig wins 4-1 as Monaco crashes out of Champions League

MONACO — Leipzig sent Monaco crashing out of the Champions League with a 4-1 victory Tuesday, capitalizing on a comedy of errors in a first-half horror show from last season's semifinalists.

The German visitors had a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes, with Monaco's Jemerson at fault in both goals. The Brazilian defender beat his own 'keeper with an own-goal and set up Leipzig's second with a feeble pass from the back that Kevin Kampl pounced on to set up Timo Werner to score.

Monaco captain Radamel Falcao then turned bad to worse by conceding a penalty that Werner converted for a 3-0 lead after 31 minutes.

Falcao made amends with a headed goal in the closing minutes of the half.