Georgia Tech's season riding on visit from No. 7 Georgia

"If they're not the best team they've had since I've been here in my 10 years, it's probably one of the two best teams for sure," he said.

Johnson had compliments for Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, who has thrown 17 touchdown passes with only five interceptions in an offence best known for its running attack led by tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

"Everybody talks about the guy who struggles and he's the weak link, and when I watch the tape I see anything but," Johnson said of Fromm. "I think the guy is really accurate. I think he runs their system well. Now he is blessed that he is surrounded by a bunch of really good players, but he carries his own weight. He performs at a very high level, I think."

Georgia Tech's first-year starter at quarterback, junior TaQuon Marshall, is the Yellow Jackets' leading rusher. Marshall has more than 1,000 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns, but it hasn't been enough to make up for the team's problems on defence and special teams.

Johnson said the Yellow Jackets never fully gained their momentum after opening with a 42-41 loss to Tennessee at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Another oddity was having its scheduled game at Central Florida on Sept. 17 cancelled by Hurricane Irma.

"I don't think we ever really got going or had much momentum," he said.

Saturday's visit from the Bulldogs is the chance for a highlight to remember. Without a win over Georgia, the Yellow Jackets would need a waiver to land a bowl bid .

"If we could find a way to win on Saturday and maybe win a bowl game, we salvage a little bit of the season," Johnson said. "Certainly when we started out our goal wasn't to be 5-5 right now."

