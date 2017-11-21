Bucks' Teletovic out 4 weeks; Henson to miss Suns game

MILWAUKEE — Injuries are thinning the Milwaukee Bucks' frontcourt as they begin a Western Conference road trip.

The team says forward Mirza Teletovic is expected to miss four weeks following arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair cartilage in his left knee. He has missed the last six games.

The 6-foot-9 Teletovic is a key player off the bench for Milwaukee. He is averaging 7.1 points in 10 games this season, shooting 46 per cent from 3-point range.

The Bucks also say starting centre John Henson will miss Wednesday night's game in Phoenix after what they call a "successful eye procedure."