Northern Arizona's Souers to remain as head coach

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona has reversed course after announcing two months ago that head football coach Jerome Souers was leaving.

The university now says Souers will continue as head coach of the Lumberjacks to "ensure stability" for the football program.

University President Rita Cheng says stability is vital as the school begins a search for a new athletic director.

In September, the school said this would be Souers' last season.