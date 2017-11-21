Revamped Skins defence ranks 31st in points allowed in NFL

On Sunday, Brees was 11 for 11 for 164 yards and two TDs down the stretch in the fourth quarter; Mark Ingram ran twice for 51 yards to set up the winning field goal in OT.

Overall, the Redskins have given up 40 plays — that's four per game — of at least 20 yards each this season, which is the second-highest total in the league, behind only the 47 allowed by the Colts.

Both Gruden and players pointed to what the coach called "uncharacteristic miscommunications" as one reason for the problem.

"That's the frustrating part. It's one thing if you play some tight man-to-man and (opponents) make a great throw and a great catch — I can deal with that. But some of the missed coverages or blown assignments are the ones that are hard to live with," Gruden said. "That's on us as coaches."

Making things more difficult has been the rising number of injuries. Dating to the preseason, when linebacker Trent Murphy and defensive lineman Phil Taylor were ruled out, six of the 15 Redskins on injured reserve are defensive players .

It's to the point where they have backups to backups getting hurt, including linebacker Martrell Spaight, who was wearing a walking boot on his left foot on Tuesday.

Gruden dispensed with full-fledged practices this week, opting to prepare to face the division rival Giants (2-8) only with the aid of walkthrough sessions.

"At the end of the day," Norman said, "we can't sit here and sulk over the wounds."

NOTES: C Spencer Long (leg surgery) and LG Shawn Lauvao (stinger) went on injured reserve Tuesday. Second-string C Chase Rouiller was wearing a cast on his injured right hand, meaning third-stringer Tony Bergstrom could end up starting against the Giants. ... The Redskins signed free agents DL A.J. Francis and C Demetrius Rhaney to the active roster and OL John Kling to the practice squad; RB LeShun Daniels and LB Pete Robertson were called up to the active roster from the practice squad.

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press