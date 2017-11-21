Brewer, Mahoney lead SE Missouri to 74-59 win in Cancun

Sports 05:25 PM

CANCUN, Mexico — Ledarrius Brewer made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Southeast Missouri State beat Cal State Northridge 74-59 on Tuesday at the Cancun Challenge.

Denzel Mahoney was 7-of-9 shooting and added 18 points while Ray Kowalski scored 10 points and Mark Laros grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points. The Redhawks (2-2) shot 46 per cent, including 42 per cent from 3-point range (10 of 24).

The Redhawks took the lead for good by scoring nine straight points in a 20-6 run, including two Mahoney 3-pointers, to end the first half for a 39-28 edge. The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching 22 with 4 1/2 minutes to go.

Micheal Warren scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Lyrik Shreiner also scored 14 points for the Matadors (1-3).

The Redhawks will play Montana State on Wednesday for the "Mayan Division" title while the Matadors will play Binghamton for third place.

By The Associated Press

