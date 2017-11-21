Iron Bowl matchup showcases 2 of nation's best defences

The emergence of Holland and defensive tackle Derrick Brown has been a big reason for that. Auburn defensive co-ordinator Kevin Steele is a former Saban assistant at Alabama. The Tigers held Georgia to 46 yards rushing two weeks ago.

"They have a very good front," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "They're very aggressive up front, they have some good pass rushers. Their inside people are very physical and dominant. Have really good, physical linebackers. They play well in the secondary. They don't make a lot of errors on defence. They play well together. This has been pretty consistent throughout the year."

Both defences have overcome injuries.

Fitzpatrick said he's 100 per cent recovered from a hamstring injury after sitting out the Mercer game, though Saban described him as "day to day." Alabama is hoping for one or more of several injured linebackers can play.

Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson is trying to come back from a concussion suffered against ULM and Tre Williams (shoulder) is also a question mark.

Both defences have one particularly big playmaker:

—Auburn has Holland, who is tied for the SEC lead with nine sacks and is second with 12 tackles for loss, more than filling in for Lawson.

"I think the guy is very instinctive as a football player," Saban said. "He's got some real quickness off the edge but he's also a physical guy and can turn speed into power, and is very effective in what he does, run and pass. The guy is a really, really good football player."

— Fitzpatrick, a finalist for defensive player of the year honours, plays up to six different positions on Alabama's defence.

"I think he's one of the best or the more talented players in all of football," Malzahn said. "He's got an ability to do just about everything you could want. He's got experience. He's very savvy. He can rush the passer, he comes off the edge, he plays the run, he dissects route combinations. He's a dominant player and he's well-earned that right to be talked about in the best players in the country."

By John Zenor, The Associated Press