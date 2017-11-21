Eagles, Pats, Steelers are top 3 in the latest AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — There is a lot to love about the NFC heading into Thanksgiving.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have won eight in a row. The Minnesota Vikings have won six straight. The NFC has seven of the top 10 teams in the latest AP Pro 32 poll , including three teams in the NFC South.

The Eagles (9-1), who are coming off a 37-9 victory at Dallas on Sunday night, maintained their top spot.

"Carson Wentz looks like a modern-day Roger Staubach in crushing the Cowboys, and the Eagles continue to establish themselves as the class of the NFC and a team that could very well finish its season with the first Super Bowl title in franchise history," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.