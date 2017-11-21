Seahawks unexpectedly waive veteran DE Dwight Freeney

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have made an unexpected roster move, waiving veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney just four games after signing him to help boost their pass rush.

Seattle made the roster move Tuesday but no corresponding move was announced.

Freeney was signed in late October to boost Seattle's pass rush after Cliff Avril was lost to a neck injury earlier in the season. Freeney had three sacks in his first two games, moving into 17th on the all-time sack list. But he did not record a tackle in each of his last two games.

Seattle didn't have much of a pass rush at all in Monday's loss to Atlanta as quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked only once and the Seahawks recorded just three QB hits.