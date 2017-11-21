Jaguars' Campbell wants jersey, victory in return to Arizona

"He's had an enormous impact," linebacker Paul Posluszny said. "He's been able to change the culture of what things were to how it is right now. He's had an absolutely enormous impact on that.

"This is a genuine guy that wants to help and wants to be a great teammate and has an unbelievably powerful, positive presence. It's been awesome."

Campbell had a similar effect in Arizona. He 373 tackles, 56 1/2 sacks, 42 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and three interceptions with the Cardinals, who chose to sign pass-rusher Chandler Jones to a long-term deal instead of trying to keep Campbell.

The Jaguars gave Campbell a four-year contract worth $60 million in March. The deal included $30 million guaranteed.

Campbell saw Jacksonville's potential to be a dominant defence and even referenced winning the Super Bowl long before he played a game for the floundering franchise.

Eight months later, his prediction looks more possible than laughable.

He made the big game as a rookie to cap the 2008 season — a 27-23 loss to Pittsburgh — and said Tuesday he thinks about coming up short "all the time."

"I love the game of football and the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl and to get real close and not get there, it's hard," he said. "I thought I'd get back before now, but 10 years later I feel like this team we have has a real good opportunity.

"If we can stay focused and continue to get better and limit our mistakes, we have a real good chance. I'm just trying to make sure I do everything in my power so that we don't miss an opportunity again."

There's one opportunity he doesn't want to miss Sunday, and that's getting Fitzgerald's jersey.

"I hope he will let me trade him jerseys," Campbell said. "I've always wanted a jersey from him, so I never asked him for one before, so this would be kind of cool. Hopefully he'll let me have that one."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Mark Long, The Associated Press