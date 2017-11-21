Quinn likes how Falcons are showing incremental improvement

Quinn is still far from satisfied with the lack of takeaways this year. It's gotten better over the last two games — a total of plus-3 in wins over Seattle and Dallas — but the Falcons rank 20th in the NFL at minus-2 for the season.

Quinn, a former defensive co-ordinator, was delighted to see Trufant's interception set up a first-quarter touchdown. Then Takk McKinley stripped the ball loose for Adrian Clayborn to score a TD early in the second.

"I had a sense that this game was going to come down to the ball," Quinn said. "So for us to be plus two in the turnover margin was a factor."

But there hasn't been much else to celebrate. The Falcons rank 27th in takeaways and need to improve that number considerably to get back to the playoffs for a second straight year.

"I think we are moving in the right direction," Clayborn said. "We keep proving that we can finish games and we can beat guys. We just have to take the momentum and keep rolling with it."

Notes: RB Devonta Freeman didn't make the trip so he could spend time resting from concussion symptoms. Quinn said he'd have an update before Wednesday's practice on Freeman's status this week. ... CB Brian Poole walked slowly off the field late in the fourth quarter, but Quinn said the team came through the game without any major injuries. "There'll be some guys limited as we get into practice," he said, "but as we're heading into the weekend, we're excited about where we're at the guys that we have."

___

By George Henry, The Associated Press