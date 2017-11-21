Falcons waive CB Jalen Collins as 10-game suspension ends

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jalen Collins after his second suspension ended for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Collins did not play this season. He was suspended without pay for 10 games in August after a second positive test. He served a four-game suspension for violating the same policy last year.

At the time of Collins' second suspension, coach Dan Quinn said "the trust has been broken." On Tuesday, after meeting with general manager Thomas Dimitroff, Quinn decided to let Collins go just as he was eligible to be reinstated.

The Falcons took a chance on Collins, drafting him in the second round of 2015 even though he said he failed drug tests at LSU for marijuana.