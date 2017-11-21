Efianayi leads Gardner-Webb to 93-70 win over Brevard

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — David Efianayi scored 28 points, D.J. Laster had a double-double and Gardner-Webb rolled to a 93-70 win over Division III Brevard College on Tuesday.

Laster had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-3), who broke the game open with 9-0 and 10-0 runs in the final 7 1/2 minutes of the first half. Efianayi had 19 points at the half that ended with a 45-31 lead. The Bulldogs shot 58 per cent and the Tornados, who played the game as an exhibition, shot 34 per cent, making just 3 of 16 3-pointers.

Gardner-Webb kept a hot hand in the second half, shooting 59 per cent, which kept Brevard, which shot 58 per cent, from mounting a challenge.

Six additional players scored eight or nine points for the Bulldogs, who finished 10 of 20 from distance and had a 43-26 rebounding advantage.