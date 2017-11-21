Fisch called this week "by far the hardest challenge" of his coaching career, which took off as a graduate assistant at Florida under Steve Spurrier nearly two decades ago.

"It's unfortunate circumstances," Fisch added. "It's (in place of) a head coach that literally our family loves, and for somebody that gave us an incredible opportunity to come out here. It's a very difficult circumstance."

UCLA went 46-30 under Mora, and these Bruins still could finish with a winning record for the fifth time in his six seasons. Yet on the morning after they played fairly well in a 28-23 loss at Southern California , Mora learned he will be paid more than $12 million not to coach the Bruins.

Speculation on Mora's replacement immediately centred on former Oregon coach Chip Kelly and other big names. Fisch has been coaching long enough to know how the process works.

"I think that anybody would like to be the head football coach at an extremely prominent university," Fisch said when asked directly if he wanted UCLA's full-time job. "In this case right now, my mind is 100 per cent on trying to get our seniors to 6-0 and to leave Coach Mora's legacy as one that he was able to get five out of his six teams to bowl games."

Fisch plans to lean on veteran Bruins defensive co-ordinator Tom Bradley for the finale and in any potential bowl game. Mora's staff realizes it will probably be looking for new jobs within weeks, but Fisch also vowed to continue the Bruins' recruiting efforts by selling UCLA as an institution with top academics, the Rose Bowl and the lavish Wasserman Football Center on campus.

"You guys have all seen what (Fisch) has done with the offence and how we've progressed as a team, and how he's made us better, and what we could have been from the start," senior centre Scott Quessenberry said. "I think he's going to bring great passion, great energy to this last game, and then on into the bowl game. I think if they're thinking about Coach Fisch as the (permanent) guy, I think it would be a really wise decision."

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press