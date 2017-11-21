AP Source: QB Paxton Lynch to start for Denver

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday at Oakland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Denver coach Vance Joseph won't announce his starter until Wednesday.

General manager John Lynch moved up in the 2016 draft to select Lynch with the 26th pick in the first round, but the former Memphis QB was soundly beaten out by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian for two straight seasons. Lynch hasn't played this year.

Siemian lost his job three weeks ago and Brock Osweiler, who was re-signed when Lynch bruised his throwing shoulder in the preseason, went winless in three starts.