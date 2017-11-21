Australia captain says Warner should be OK for Ashes opener

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia cricket captain Steve Smith says opener David Warner is "very confident" that will be able to play in Thursday's opener of the Ashes series despite sustaining a neck injury in training.

Warner recovered from a stiff neck to bat in the nets on Wednesday during Australia's final session before the first test against England. He twinged his neck while taking a high catch at the Gabba on Tuesday and was in obvious discomfort later.

Smith said Wednesday that Warner is "very confident and he says he'll be right to go ... he'll be OK. It's part and parcel of playing cricket."

Cricket Australia later said that batsman Glenn Maxwell had been called in to the squad as injury cover in case Warner was not able to play.