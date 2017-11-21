Smith confident Warner will be OK for Ashes series opener

BRISBANE, Australia — Combative opener David Warner is confident he'll overcome a neck strain to take his place for Australia in the Ashes series opener against England.

Warner hurt his neck during a fielding practice session at the Gabba on Tuesday but had recovered enough to bat in the nets on the eve of the match.

"Davey s going well, he just had a hit just before, he is very confident — he says he'll be right to go," Australia skipper Steve Smith told a media conference Wednesday. "He's improved a fair bit over the last 24 hours and hopefully he can keep improving and be 100 per cent.

"It's part and parcel of playing cricket. Guys have injuries every now and then, and have little niggles."

Selectors decided to fly Glenn Maxwell into Brisbane as batting cover in case Warner is unable to play, leaving recently deposed Australian opener Matthew Renshaw free to play a domestic first-class match for Queensland.

Warner stirred up lively debate in Britain and Australia with pre-series comments about the level of hatred and aggression in the Ashes.

Nathan Lyon took it up this week, reportedly saying the Australians were aiming to end the careers of some of the England players.

Smith dismissed it all as just Ashes hype.

"For us it's all part of pre-Ashes banter really, that's been round for years," Smith said. "For us it is about ensuring when we get out in the middle we are playing hard — not crossing the line.

"There is a line there that is not supposed to be crossed, but we will play some good, hard, aggressive cricket that's for sure."