Sanders scores 18, Baker career-best 29, Rutgers tops Bryant

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Corey Sanders responded to his coach calling out his poor practice habits with 18 points and five assists and his backcourt mate Geo Baker had a career-high 29 to lead Rutgers past Bryant 83-54 Tuesday night.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell benched Sanders against Coppin State saying it was for his star guard's lack of effort in practice.

Sanders hit a jumper, stole a pass and turned it into a highlight-reel dunk before a fast break, alley-oop layup in a 34-second showcase of athleticism. The 6-0 run made it 24-17 with 10:12 left in the first half before Rutgers (5-0) took a 47-34 into the break.

Baker displayed his outside shooting ability, hitting 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range.