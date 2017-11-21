Milon scores 17, Tribe has 20 3s, William & Mary wins 103-54

Sports 09:19 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Matt Milon led the way with 17 points on five 3-pointers, David Cohn had 11 assists, six players reached double figures and 13 saw floor time as William & Mary danced past Division III Shenandoah 103-54 Tuesday night.

Shooting 54 per cent on the night (37-68) and making 20 of 32 3-point shots, the Tribe (2-2) led this one by 30 at the half. Connor Burchfield added 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, all from 3-point range, Nathan Knight and Paul Rowley scored 12 apiece, Jihar Williams 11 and Justin Pierce 10.

The Hornets (1-2) had 16 players see minutes with Avery White and Alan Dabney's eight points apiece leading the scorers.

William & Mary outrebounded the smaller Shenandoah 50-34, blocked nine shots — Knight with three — and racked up 27 assists. Cohn's assists were one shy of his career best 12 last January against Hofstra.

By The Associated Press

