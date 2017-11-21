Najdawi scores 28; The Citadel beats Trinity Baptist 116-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Zane Najdawi made 12 of 15 from the field and scored 28 points and Tariq Simmons had 16 points, a career-high seven rebounds, four assists and four steals to help The Citadel beat Trinity Baptist 116-66 on Tuesday night.
Kaelon Harris and Hayden Brown scored 11 points apiece for The Citadel (3-2). Frankie Johnson added nine points and five steals, while Preston Parks finished with eight points, a career-high tying nine assists and four steals.
Parks hit back-to-back 3s to make it 16-11 and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Marquis Duncanson's layup about two minutes later pulled Trinity Baptist within one point, but Simmons hit a 3 and then Quayson Williams converted a 3-point play to spark a 16-2 that pushed the lead into double figures for good.
The Citadel shot 57 per cent from the field, including 14 3-pointers, had 25 steals — the third most in program history — and its 32 assists tied for the fourth-highest single-game total in Division I this season.
Zach Norris lead Trinity Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, with 19 points. Duncanson had 13 points, 10 assists and three steals, but committed 11 of the Eagles' 38 turnovers.
By The Associated Press
