Brennan leads IUPUI to 67-61 win over Morehead State

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Brennan scored 15 points with seven rebounds and two assists to lead IUPUI to a 67-61 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night.

T.J. Henderson and Jaylen Minnett added 11 points apiece for the Jaguars (2-2) and Ron Patterson had 10.

Henderson opened the game with a 3-pointer and the Jags opened a 9-0 lead. Leading 32-25 at the half, they finally pushed the lead to double figures, 42-32 when Brennan scored four straight points.

The Eagles (1-3) responded with eight straight points as Jordan Walker and Lemontray Harris knocked down 3s before an Adrian Hicks layup but they could never catch IUPUI. The Jags made 9 of 11 free throws in the last 4:13 .