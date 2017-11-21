Savannah State holds off Alabama State rally, 101-97

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dexter McClanahan scored 17 points off the bench with four 3-pointers, Isaiah Felder and Alante Fenner added 16 apiece, and Savannah State held off Alabama State 101-97 in the mainland edition of the Cayman Islands Challenge on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (2-4) led 45-36 at halftime, but Alabama State (0-6) surged out of the break with a 61-point second half.

Fenner was 10 of 10 at the foul line as Savannah State converted 24 of 34 on two dozen Alabama State fouls.

Jacoby Ross led Alabama State with a career-high 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five 3-pointers. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers and converted a three-point play to slice Savanah State's lead down to 87-86 with 3:22 left in the game.