Loyola (MD) handles D-III Goucher in 97-45 rout

BALTIMORE — Cam Gregory and Andrew Kostecka each scored 17 points, Brett Holcombe had a double-double and Loyola (MD) beat NCAA Division III-member Goucher 97-45 on Tuesday night.
Holcombe had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Andre Walker scored 14 points for Loyola (1-3),
After Timmy O'Farrell's 3-pointer with 12:18 remaining before halftime brought Goucher within 15-11, the Greyhounds went on a 12-3 run with Kostecka scoring half the points on a pair of layups and a jump shot.
Leading 27-13, Loyola proceeded to outscore Goucher 14-4 before intermission to put the game away. The Greyhounds went on to score 53 points in in the second half and shot 12 of 27 (44.4 per cent) from 3-point range.
Dwayne Morton led the Gophers with 10 points and Devon Esslinger had nine points and 11 boards. Goucher committed 20 turnovers and shot 18 of 64 (28.1).
By The Associated Press
