Morgan St. upends Goldey-Beacom 82-67 behind McCray-Pace

BALTIMORE — LaPri McCray-Pace scored 21 points and Tyler Streeter and Kyson Rawls each added 13 points to help Morgan State beat Division II Goldey-Beacom 82-67 on Tuesday night.

Morgan State (3-2) raced to a 23-5 lead on back-to-back layups by Martez Cameron and Stanley Davis and stretched the lead to 21 points with 5:49 before halftime. Rawls' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Bears a 46-24 lead at intermission. Streeter's layup put Morgan State up 62-36 with 13 minutes to go.

Dante Thompson led the Lightning with 23 points and nine rebounds and Troy Stancil added 14 points. Goldey-Beacom had 12 assists on its 19 field goals but shot 37.3 per cent. Defensively, the Lightning had 13 steals and forced the Bears to commit 26 turnovers.

Morgan State beat Goldey-Beacom 66-62, in the only other meeting of the teams, on Nov. 23, 2015.