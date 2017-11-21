Boeser scores twice, Canucks beat skidding Flyers 5-2

PHILADELPHIA — Brock Boeser scored twice and Daniel Sedin inched closer to a major NHL milestone, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Sedin had a goal and an assist to leave him four points shy of 1,000 for his career. Sven Baertschi scored a power-play goal, Henrik Sedin had two assists and Loui Eriksson added an empty-net goal and an assist for the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves to earn his sixth win of the season as Vancouver improved to 10-8-3 with its second victory in six games.

Ivan Provorov and Jakub Voracek scored for the Flyers, who lost their fifth straight and fell below .500 (8-9-4) for the first time this season.

Michal Neuvirth took the loss, allowing four goals on 22 shots. He was replaced by Brian Elliott with 5:20 remaining in the second period.

Boeser, recruited to play at the University of North Dakota by Flyers coach Dave Hakstol, leads the Canucks in goals (nine) and points (19).

The Canucks entered ranked 27th in the NHL in goals and 24th on the power play. They scored five goals for just the third time this season and went 2 for 4 on the power play.

The Flyers opened the scoring when Provorov's shot from the left point redirected off the shoulder of Canucks defenceman Alex Biega and past Markstrom. The goal was Provorov's second in two games after going nine games without one.

Daniel Sedin tied the score less than two minutes later when he beat Neuvirth off the back of his pad on a breakaway for his fourth goal of the season.

Boeser gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead midway through the period with his eighth goal when he converted a feed from Derrick Pouliot, then made it 3-1 less than two minutes into the middle period with his second power-play goal of the season.