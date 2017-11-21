King, Kuzavas lead St. Francis (PA) past Franciscan, 96-54

LORETTO, Pa. — Jamaal King had 18 points and Deivydas Kuzavas had his first career double-double on Tuesday night to help St. Francis (PA) beat Division III Franciscan 96-54.

Kuzavas finished with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, Andre Wolford had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Keith Braxton added 14 points for St. Francis (2-2). King and Wolford had three steals apiece.

Braxton converted a 3-point play to make it 23-13 midway through the first half. After Juwan Perkins hit two free throws on the other end, Braxton hit a 3 to spark a 9-2 spurt that made it a 17-point lead and the Red Flash led by double figures the rest of the way. They used a 19-2 run that spanned halftime to make it 59-28 early in the second half and Michael Klebon's 3-pointer gave St. Francis its biggest lead, 94-45, with three minutes to go.

J.P. Dombrowski had 12 points and Perkins scored 11 for Franciscan.