Top 25 Capsules

No. 12 Cincinnati 75, Richmond 48

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Cane Broome led a balanced attacked with 13 points, Jacob Evans added 12 and Cincinnati used a dominant first half to roll into the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Jarron Cumberland opened the scoring with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and Evans hit another before the Spiders scored and when Justin Jenifer hit a 3 just beyond the 5-minute mark Cincinnati was up 14-4.

The Bearcats (5-0) hit 8 of 14 3-pointers and shot 54 per cent overall to race to a 40-14 halftime lead.

They will face Wyoming for the title.

Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders with 12 points.

No. 14 Minnesota 100, Alabama A&M 57

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Murphy had his fifth straight double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

Four other scored in double figures for the Gophers (5-0). Davonte Fitzgerald had 13, Nate Mason scored 12 and Reggie Lynch and Jamir Harris each added 11.

Mohamed Sherif led the Bulldogs (0-4) with 10 points.

In the last minute of the first half, reserve big man Fitzgerald threw down a dunk and drained a long jump shot for the Gophers before Murphy beat the buzzer with a step-back jumper to put Minnesota on top 47-25.

No. 16 Texas A&M 98, Penn St. 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Williams had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas A&M in the championship game of the Progressive Legends Classic at Barclays Center.

Duane Wilson led the Aggies (4-0) with 22 points while Tyler Davis chipped in 15, Admon Gilder had 14 and Tonny Torcha-Morelos finished with 11.

Despite getting a career-high 31 points from Tony Carr, Penn State (5-1) lost its first game of the season. Lamar Stevens added 25 points for Penn State.

No. 19 Louisville 84, Southern Illinois 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points and Deng Adel had 16 for Louisville.

After scraping past George Mason and Nebraska-Omaha, the Cardinals (3-0) had a surprisingly easy time against the Salukis (2-1), leading 65-30 with 6:47 remaining.

Louisville held SIU to 27 per cent shooting, including just 3 of 21 from long range.

Armon Fletcher had 14 points and seven rebounds for SIU while Kavion Pippen, nephew of NBA great Scottie Pippen, had 10 points.

No. 23 UCLA 72, Wisconsin 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Holiday got a scooping layup to drop just before the final buzzer giving UCLA a victory in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Bruins (4-1) trailed 65-59 with about 4 minutes left, but Holiday knocked down two 3-pointers and converted two free throws to spur the comeback. Wisconsin tied it 70-all when Khalil Iverson made the second of two foul shots with 31.5 seconds left, but that was enough time for UCLA.

Ethan Happ had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Wisconsin (2-3), which has lost three straight games, all to ranked teams.

