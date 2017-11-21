Walker leads Valparaiso to 5th straight win, beating Samford

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Tevonn Walker had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Valparaiso remained undefeated, fighting off Samford for an 88-67 win on Tuesday night.

Joe Burton hit 7 of 8 field goals to finish with 16 points and Markus Golder added 11 with six rebounds for Valparaiso (5-0).

Justin Coleman led Samford (1-4) with 18 points.

The Crusaders were ahead 39-36 at the break. Coleman drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Bulldogs took a 44-43 lead when Demetrius Denzel-Dyson drove for a layup with 16:53 remaining.