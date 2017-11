No. 7 Georgia tries to keep playoff hopes on track vs GaTech

No. 7 Georgia (10-1, CFP No. 7) at Georgia Tech (5-5), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Line: Georgia by 11.

Series record: Disputed. Georgia leads 65-41-5 but doesn't recognize two Georgia Tech victories during World War II, when the Yellow Jackets used players from a naval officers' training program based on campus.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Bulldogs can't afford a second straight loss to Georgia Tech if they want to stay in the running for the College Football Playoff. Georgia has already clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 2. Georgia Tech needs a major upset to ensure bowl eligibility, though the school was still trying to line up a 12th game to make up for a hurricane-related cancellation against Central Florida.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia's front seven vs. Georgia Tech QB TaQuon Marshall. Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have set aside a bit of time each Monday to work on Georgia Tech's unique triple-option offence, which ranks fourth nationally in rushing. A year ago, Georgia did a decent job against the run (226 yards) but surrendered two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets pulled out an improbable 28-27 victory in the final minute. Marshall (1,074 yards rushing) is the one who makes the offence go, but he'll be facing a stout Georgia defence led by linebackers Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are coming off a dynamic performance against Kentucky, combining to rush for 238 yards and five touchdowns.

Georgia Tech: P Pressley Harvin III ranks first among true freshman and 22nd overall with a 43.8-yard average. He's dropped 16 punts inside the 20, and 60 per cent of his kicks have not been returned.