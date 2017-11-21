Hebard leads No. 10 Oregon to 81-40 win over E. Washington

EUGENE, Ore. — Ruthy Hebard scored 22 points, while not missing a shot, and Lexi Bando added 14 to lead No. 10 Oregon to an 81-40 victory over Eastern Washington on Tuesday night.

Hebard, a sophomore who was all-Pac-12 forward last year, went 7-for-7 from the field and 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Ducks (4-1).

Bando, a senior who's the nation's top 3-point shooter, was 4-for-8 from long range.

Oregon had assists on nine of its first 10 field goals and shot 69.2 per cent in the first half to open a 47-17 lead.