UNC Greensboro throttles Longwood in 2nd half of a 71-40 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Francis Alonso scored 16 points and the UNC Greensboro defence limited Longwood to just 11 second-half points en route to a 71-40 win over the winless Lancers Tuesday night.

Alonso had seven points in the first three minutes of the game, but the Spartans led by just four points, 33-29 at intermission.

UNC Greensboro opened the second half with a 33-9 run that broke the game open. The Spartans shot 41.9 per cent (26 of 62) in earning their fourth win, all at home, in their first five games. Kyrin Galloway scored 11 points off the bench and Marvin Smith added another 10.

Longwood (0-4) got 17 points from B.K. Ashe, the lone Lancer to reach double-figure scoring. Longwood hit just 12 of 41 shots from the field (29.3 per cent), including 4 of 15 from long-range, and was 12 of 22 from the line.