Tarasenko nets 2, gets in rare fight as Blues top Oilers 8-3

Brossoit faced 37 shots and allowed six goals.

St. Louis went up 3-0 when Jaden Schwartz knocked in the rebound of a shot by Tarasenko. Brossoit kicked out Tarasenko's shot and it went right to Schwartz, who snapped in a wrist shot from the high slot at 3:52 of the second.

It was the 100th career goal for Schwartz, who had three points.

A goal by Schenn from the slot made it 4-0 with 19 seconds left in the period. Schwartz fed Schenn with a pass and he one-timed the puck by Brossoit.

Edmonton cut it to 4-1 when Milan Lucic scored at 6:09 of the third. St. Louis got the goal back when Scottie Upshall scored from just outside the crease on a pass from Chris Thorburn at 7:39.

Tarasenko added his second goal at 12:21 for a 6-1 lead. Schenn scored on a power play at 14:37.

After Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, the Blues responded with a goal by Paul Stastny.

Darnell Nurse scored the Oilers' final goal.

NOTES: Veteran defenceman Jay Bouwmeester, a two-time All-Star, played his first game of the season for the Blues. He broke his left ankle when he was hit by a puck on the third day of training camp in September. ... McDavid played after missing practice Monday with flu-like symptoms. ... With Bouwmeester back, D Carl Gunnarsson was a healthy scratch for the Blues. ... St. Louis is 10-2 in its last 12 games at home. ... Edmonton is 1-5 in its last six games. The Oilers are 3-9 in their past 12 on the road, losing four straight away from home.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Blues: Host the Nashville Predators on Friday.

By Warren Mayes, The Associated Press