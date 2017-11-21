Murphy's double-double leads Minnesota over Alabama A&M

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: Coming off a 2-27 season, the Bulldogs were picked to finish last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. They were no match for a Minnesota team expected to contend for a Big Ten title.

Minnesota: The Gophers got what they needed out of this game. Everyone stayed healthy, the reserves got extended playing time, and the starters weren't overtaxed with back-to-back games coming up this weekend.

STREAK SAVED

Murphy found out on Monday that he'd won his second straight Big Ten Player of the Week award, thanks in part to starting the season with four straight double-doubles. But the streak was in jeopardy on Tuesday because when Pitino pulled his starting five midway through the second half, Murphy had 20 points but only nine rebounds.

However, Pitino put Murphy back into the game with just over 5 minutes to play. He grabbed a defensive board, added an assist on the other end for good measure, and Pitino called time out to get him out of the game.

Murphy insists he didn't lobby Pitino to get back on the court to extend the streak, but he was glad it happened.

"I was just sitting there — I didn't know if I was done or not," Murphy said. "He just told me, 'Murph, go get (Fitzgerald),' and after I got the 10th rebound he took me out. I definitely told him thank you for that but I didn't ask for it."

When asked if he knew Murphy's streak was on the line, Pitino deadpanned "I don't know what you're talking about." But he lavished praise on Murphy, who made 9 of 10 shots from the field on Tuesday.

"What I love about him is he's understanding if he plays hard, how good it makes him look," Pitino said. "And he's not a selfish kid. He wants to win. But that's how he helps the team, by rebounding the ball, by living around the rim."

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M: Travels to Niagara Falls, New York, for the final rounds of the Barclays Center Classic. The Bulldogs take on Niagara on Friday and will play either Western Carolina or UT-Arlington on Saturday.

Minnesota: Travels to Brooklyn to wrap up the other half of the Barclays Center Classic bracket. The Gophers play UMass on Friday and No. 25 Alabama on Saturday.

By Patrick Donnelly, The Associated Press