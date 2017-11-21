Petan, Lemieux lead Moose past Rocket

WINNIPEG — Nic Petan and Brendan Lemieux scored in the shootout as the Manitoba Moose edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Mike Sgarbossa had back-to-back goals 40 seconds apart in the second period for the Moose (12-5-2), the AHL-affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie made 26 saves for Manitoba's fourth straight win.

Antoine Waked and Chris Terry supplied the offence for Laval (9-7-3), the minor league club for the Montreal Canadiens. Michael McNiven stopped 34 shots in net for the Rocket.

The Moose went 1 for 3 on the power play and Laval was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.