Seales, Jones lead North Dakota past Northland College 79-48

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Cortez Seales had 20 points, on 9-of-12 shooting, and three blocks to help North Dakota beat Division III Northland College 79-48 on Tuesday night.

Marlon Stewart and Conner Avants scored 11 points apiece and Dale Jones added eight with a career-high 15 rebounds for North Dakota (3-2).

Northland led for most of the first half before Stewart scored nine points during an 11-0 run that gave the Fighting Hawks a 30-20 lead with three minutes left in the half. Brandon Galland's 3-pointer pulled the LumberJacks within five points, but North Dakota scored the final six first-half points to make it 36-25 at the break.

Seales and Jones had back-to-back putbacks to open the second half and North Dakota cruised from there.