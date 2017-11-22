McClure helps No. 22 Baylor rally past Creighton, 65-59

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — King McClure had 19 points, Terry Maston made a series of big baskets down the stretch and No. 22 Baylor rallied to beat Creighton 65-59 on Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame Classic title game.

Maston finished with 15 points, and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 15 points and 15 rebounds, as the Bears (5-0) won their 11th consecutive in-season tournament game. They won the Battle 4 Atlantis last season.

Lual-Acuil was voted the tournament's most valuable player.

The Bluejays (4-1) were unable to solve Baylor's zone defence in the second half, resorting to 3-point shots over top of it. They were 5 of 30 for the game, including 2 of 18 in the final 20 minutes.

Khyri Thomas had 15 points and Marcus Foster scored 12 for Creighton, but they were a combined 10 of 31 and 3 of 19 from the arc. Martin Krampelj contributed 11 points and Ty-Shon Alexander had 10.

The contrast in styles was about as stark as the contrast in jerseys.

The white-clad Bluejays, who have twice hit the 100-point mark in four games, tried to push the tempo whenever possible. The idea was to turn defensive rebounds into fast-break points, and that would take the 2-3 zone that Baylor coach Scott Drew employs out of the equation.

The Bears, in their highlighter yellow, tried to keep the pace under control.

It was Creighton that asserted itself in the first half, getting easy layups off misses and taking a 33-24 lead into the break. But it was the Bears who successfully muddied it up in the second, during one stretch of the second half forcing the Bluejays into nine consecutive missed shots.

It took about 7 minutes, but Baylor slowly whittled a 40-28 deficit to 43-40 with 9:30 to go.