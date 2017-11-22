No. 1 UConn routs No. 5 UCLA 78-60 for 39th road win in row

A 3-pointer by Canada was UCLA's first basket since 5 minutes into the third quarter. UCLA outscored UConn 22-16 in the fourth, but the Bruins couldn't shoot from long-range when the Huskies dared them, going 6 of 26 on 3-pointers.

"We were stuck with really hard shots," Close said.

UConn led by 10 in the first quarter only to see the Bruins cut it to five points on a basket by Billings in the second. The crowd of 9,263, which filled the lower bowl at Pauley Pavilion, was in full voice with the Bruins playing pesky defence and point guard Canada darting and weaving to the basket against the bigger Huskies.

"It was exciting to be in that atmosphere," Canada said. "When you play against the best, that's what you're going to get."

Walker coolly responded with three 3-pointers in a row and Dangerfield capped the scoring with another trey that left the Huskies leading 40-29 at halftime after shooting 60 per cent from the field.

Walker had been struggling in practice after joining the program as the nation's top recruit.

"Today we found another player who can help us," Auriemma said. "Toughest game in the toughest environment and she played her best game."

The Bruins' home winning streak was the second-longest active run in the nation behind UConn's 68 in a row.

NO KATIE LOU

The Huskies played their second straight game without preseason All-American Samuelson, who has a sprained left foot. The injury spoiled what would have been a homecoming game for the junior guard, who is from Huntington Beach and had her parents in the stands. She broke the same foot in the 2016 national semifinals. Wearing a boot, Samuelson was up and down shouting encouragement. She is not using crutches anymore.

"She was very much in the game without physically being there," Gabby Williams said. "We could hear her on the bench."

40-MINUTE WOMEN

Dangerfield, Kia Nurse and Collier played all 40 minutes for UConn.

"Those three were just incredible," Auriemma said.

KOBE IN THE HOUSE

Retired Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant sat courtside with wife Vanessa and his two oldest daughters Natalia and Gianna. He also supports women's basketball through his occasional attendance at Los Angeles Sparks games.

"Who?" Williams joked before adding, "We like Kobe."

Bryant visited the UConn players in their locker room.

BIG PICTURE

UConn beat its third Pac-12 opponent in four games by an average of 26 points, proving the Huskies can dominate both sides of the country.

UCLA has achieved its highest ranking since the Bruins were also fifth on Nov. 29, 1999. They moved up three spots this week on the strength of a victory over then-No. 3 Baylor.

"We're there, but we're not there yet," Canada said. "It teaches us what excellence is and that's UConn."

UP NEXT

UConn heads to Oregon to play Michigan State in the PK80 Invitational on Saturday before wrapping up its West Coast trip at Nevada on Tuesday.

After four straight home games to open the season, UCLA travels to Las Vegas to play Kansas State and Creighton in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday and Saturday.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press