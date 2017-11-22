Slevinsky, Hunt score in Canada's 49-12 loss

TWICKENHAM, United Kingdom — Janna Slevinsky and McKinley Hunt both had late tries as Canada's women's national rugby team fell to England 49-12 on Wednesday in Game 2 of a three-game series between the two nations.

Slevinsky scored in the 74th minute and Hunt in the 81st minute for Canada at Twickenham Stoop.

Rachael Burford and Ellie Kildunne had a pair of tries each for England, while Heather Kerr, Jo Brown, Hannah Botterman and Danielle Waterman also touched down for the hosts.

English skipper Sarah Hunter earned her 100th cap in the match.