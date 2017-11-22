Svensson, Bruin lead Sounders to 2-0 win over Dynamo

Seattle has yet to concede a goal through three games this post-season, outscoring its opponents 4-0 and missed opportunities to extend the lead further in the second half.

"We will take the 2-0 result for sure after tonight's performance, especially in the second half, but if we are going to win the MLS Cup, we have to be better," Seattle forward Cristian Roldan said.

Lodeiro missed a chance to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 28th minute as his penalty kick was saved by Joe Willis, who dove to his left and batted it outside the near post.

Seattle was awarded the penalty kick in the 27th minute after Jones was pulled down from behind in the box by Jalil Anibaba, who was given a straight red card.

Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis refused to put blame on the officiating for the loss.

"I think it's hard to put blame on the ref for anything," Willis said. "It was tough, I think the goal killed our momentum initially, and from there, it was an uphill battle."

Houston, making its first appearance in a conference finals since losing in the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 to Sporting KC, had several chances early, highlighted by Tomas Martinez's shot from the upper box that was easily saved by Tyler Miller in the 12th minute. However, the Dynamo had few opportunities thereafter.

Trailing 2-0 headed into the second leg, Houston coach Wilmer Cabrera said nothing is impossible, and his team has nothing to lose.

"We are going to go with the mentality that we can win that game," Cabrera said. "We have a good team. We can be dangerous. We can defend better, we have to defend better. It's going to be a tough game, but we have to have a better mentality. We are going to take risks over there because that is the only option."

