Tuesday's Games

Sports 01:41 AM

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 5 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 8 Edmonton 3

Dallas 3 Montreal 1

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Belleville 2

Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Manitoba 3 Laval 2 (SO)

San Antonio 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 103 Chicago 94

---

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference Final

First leg

Toronto 0 Columbus 0

Western Conference Final

Seattle 2 Houston 0

---

By The Canadian Press

Tuesday's Games

Sports 01:41 AM

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 5 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 8 Edmonton 3

Dallas 3 Montreal 1

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Belleville 2

Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Manitoba 3 Laval 2 (SO)

San Antonio 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 103 Chicago 94

---

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference Final

First leg

Toronto 0 Columbus 0

Western Conference Final

Seattle 2 Houston 0

---

By The Canadian Press

Tuesday's Games

Sports 01:41 AM

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 5 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 8 Edmonton 3

Dallas 3 Montreal 1

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Belleville 2

Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Manitoba 3 Laval 2 (SO)

San Antonio 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 103 Chicago 94

---

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference Final

First leg

Toronto 0 Columbus 0

Western Conference Final

Seattle 2 Houston 0

---

By The Canadian Press